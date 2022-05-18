Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.88

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

