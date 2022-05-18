Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $383.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.57.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.07. 1,598,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,074. Accenture has a 1 year low of $274.79 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.94. The firm has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

