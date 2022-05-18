Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 10,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

