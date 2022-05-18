$996.76 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will announce $996.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.90 million and the highest is $1.33 billion. Range Resources reported sales of $434.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 2,983,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

