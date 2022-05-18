9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NMTR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 17,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.30.
In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.
