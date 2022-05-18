9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NMTR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 17,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 31,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

