6,835 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 442,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,390 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

