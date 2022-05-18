$66.53 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to report sales of $66.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $68.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $265.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $322.93 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $347.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $76,039.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,019.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $80,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,185.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,643 shares of company stock worth $277,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 404,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

SOI remained flat at $$12.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $590.43 million, a PE ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 381.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.