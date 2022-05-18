$657.56 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to post $657.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.30 million and the lowest is $649.22 million. Envista reported sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. 1,709,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Envista has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after buying an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

