$64.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.74 million. Cryoport reported sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $259.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $264.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $313.48 million, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $338.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cryoport by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cryoport by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,496 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cryoport by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

CYRX traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 427,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

