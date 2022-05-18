6,055 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $14.54 on Wednesday, hitting $357.33. 18,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

