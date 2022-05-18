50,000 Shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 62.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $625,464. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CPS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. 362,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,586. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

