$43.06 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce $43.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the lowest is $39.72 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $32.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $186.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $198.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 248,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $855.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

