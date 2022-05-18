36,838 Shares in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Acquired by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Evans Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Evans Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

