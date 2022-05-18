$357.22 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce $357.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.87 million and the highest is $365.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $313.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 201,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,698. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

