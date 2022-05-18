$32.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to post $32.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Real Good Food stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

