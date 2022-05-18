$306.15 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $306.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.22 million. NuVasive posted sales of $294.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. 717,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,818. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $71.94.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

