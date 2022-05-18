302,525 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 302,525 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,787,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 0.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $92.47. 2,326,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.