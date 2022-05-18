2,801 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.79. 220,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.