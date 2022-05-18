24,202 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 996,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.