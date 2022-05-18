$220.23 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $220.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $227.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $931.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 322,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,700 shares of company stock worth $975,525. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

