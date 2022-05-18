$210.00 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $210.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $147.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $854.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.50 million to $855.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $905.30 million, with estimates ranging from $885.60 million to $925.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,472. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

