$20.35 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will report $20.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Asure Software reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $89.20 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $99.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 million, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

