$14.38 Million in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $14.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.75 million. Foghorn Therapeutics posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,035.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.92 million to $60.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.53 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 110,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,827. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $506.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

