13,558 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 50,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

