1,348 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 0.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 95,236 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $14,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 162,675,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,284,453. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

