1,116 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.55.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

