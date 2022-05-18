1,027 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after buying an additional 268,563 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA stock opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.43 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.