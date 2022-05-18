$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.41. OneMain posted earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $9.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OneMain by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 1,492,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

