$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 4,014,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,052. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.