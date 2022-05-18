$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

AIMC traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

