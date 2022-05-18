$0.64 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 85.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 154,209 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Aaron’s by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 102.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 121,976 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 7,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,125. The company has a market cap of $599.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.59. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

