$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 291,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,010.01, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

