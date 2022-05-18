-$0.19 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

