$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,244. The company has a market cap of $637.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

