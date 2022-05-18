-$0.06 EPS Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). ATI Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 555,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.