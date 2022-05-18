-$0.06 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.07. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

