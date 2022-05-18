$0.02 EPS Expected for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Harrow Health’s earnings. Harrow Health posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harrow Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harrow Health.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of HROW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,388. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 28,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,164,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 38.0% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

