ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 1.9% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $26,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $116,315.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,544,695 shares of company stock worth $91,738,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,675. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 152.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

