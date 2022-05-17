Zigcoin One Day Volume Tops $184,730.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $184,730.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,178.49 or 1.00012924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00106399 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.