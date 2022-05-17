Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,192,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

ZBRA traded down $7.53 on Monday, hitting $329.33. The company had a trading volume of 394,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,760. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.