Zano Market Cap Hits $5.38 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $376.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,196,241 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,741 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

