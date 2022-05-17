Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.44. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a current ratio of 23.89.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

