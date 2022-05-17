Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to Sell

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

In other news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $2,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

