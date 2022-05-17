Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) to Sell

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DNLMY remained flat at $$13.71 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.