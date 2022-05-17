Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.59. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. 220,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,564. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

