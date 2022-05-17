Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 27,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,506. The company has a market cap of $222.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

