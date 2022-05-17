Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to announce $111.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $114.70 million. Points.com posted sales of $103.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $487.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $492.77 million to $578.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Points.com.

Get Points.com alerts:

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Points.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Points.com during the 1st quarter valued at $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points.com in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Points.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Points.com by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Points.com by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. 35,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $360.35 million, a PE ratio of 172.07 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points.com (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.