Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
MNOV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 24,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,106. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.09.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
