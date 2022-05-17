Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNOV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 24,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,106. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.