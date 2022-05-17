Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Luxfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 74,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,377. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.