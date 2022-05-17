Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 102,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,107. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.